Klamath Falls City Schools
Klamath Union High School — Tuesday: Merle West Scholarship presentation 10:15 a.m.; Portland State University visitors 1:30 p.m. Thursday: Health assessments 8:30 a.m. Friday: No school; grade preparation.
Pelican Elementary School — Monday: Third grade water safety 9 a.m.; kindergarten water safety 10 a.m. Thursday: Kappas and Meyer classes to Ross Ragland Theater.
Ponderosa Middle School — Monday: Art club 3:20 p.m. Monday and Wednesday: Robotics club 3:30 p.m. Tuesday: Math Counts 3:16 p.m.; D&D club, chess club, and battle of the books all after school. Wednesday: Upstanders club and YU-GI-OH club 3:20 p.m. Thursday: Strategy club, improve club, and justice empowerment club all at 3:20 p.m.; Lego Club 3:30 p.m.
Roosevelt Elementary School — Thursday: Fourth graders to Lava Beds National Monument.
Klamath County School District
Districtwide — Wednesday: Professional development day; one hour late start.
Bonanza School — Wednesday: Southern Oregon Proficiency and district officer elections at Lost River Junior/Senior High School. Saturday: FFA at Klamath Bull Sale.
Henley Elementary School — Monday: Good news club 3:15 p.m. Thursday: Langley, Nieraeth, and Swan classes to Ross Ragland Theater 11:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Henley Middle School — Monday through Thursday: After school tutoring 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; coin drive continues. Tuesday: Art club 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Starbase 3:20 p.m. Friday: Coin drive ends.
Henley High School — Monday: Sports pictures after school. Thursday: Merle and Emma West Scholarship Presentation 9:30 a.m. Friday: Choir department potato bar 6 p.m.
Keno Elementary School — Thursday: Kindergarten and third grade to Ross Ragland Theater.
Merrill Elementary School — Monday: Konnect Kare Sealant Week. Thursday: Fifth graders to Starbase.
Sage Community School — Wednesday: Early release at 11:15 a.m.
Shasta Elementary School — Tuesday and Friday: Morris fifth grade class to Starbase. Tuesday: Blood drive. Wednesday: SMART reading; rescheduled January birthday celebrations; college T-shirt day. Thursday: Second grades to Ross Ragland Theater. Friday: Shasta pride day.