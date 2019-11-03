Klamath Falls City Schools
Conger Elementary School — Tuesday and Thursday: Third grade youth starts at 8:40 a.m. for Davis class, 9:15 a.m. for Elliott class and 9:50 a.m. to Gray class. Wednesday: Orchestra Academy at Klamath Union High School 3 p.m.
Klamath Union High School — Monday: Southern Oregon University presentation 11:30 a.m. Wednesday: Jazz band to North Medford High School Jazz Festival; Build Your Future Career at Klamath County Fairgrounds 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday: Point break freshman assembly 8 a.m.
Mills Elementary School — Monday: Hearing screenings 8:30 a.m.; fire truck visit 11 a.m. Tuesday: Kouns class to Starbase. Wednesday: Najar class to Starbase; 100th day celebration 1 p.m.
Pelican Elementary School — Monday: Thomas Doty Storytelling in Dunaway class 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday: Zemke class swimming 9:30 a.m. Wednesday: Vision screening 12:30 p.m.
Ponderosa Middle School — Monday: Robotics club 3:30 p.m.Monday and Tuesday: STEM club 3:30 p.m. Tuesday: Math Counts 3:15 p.m. D&D club and chess club 3:20 p.m. Wednesday: TCG club 3:25 p.m.; upstanders club, math tutoring, witchcraft club and YU-GI-OH club 3:20 p.m. Thursday: Strategy club, improve club and justice empowerment club 3:20 p.m.; TCG club 3:25 p.m.; Lego club 3:30 p.m.
Roosevelt Elementary School — Fourth graders field trip to Lava Beds National Monument.
Klamath County School District
District wide — Wednesday: Professional development day; one hour late start.
Bonanza School — Monday: FFA officers meeting during lunch. Saturday: FFA fall banquet/auction 5 p.m.
Brixner Junior High School — Monday through Thursday: After school tutoring available.
Henley Middle School — Monday through Thursday: After school tutoring 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday: Basketball parent meeting 5:15 p.m. Thursday: Debate club 3:30 p.m. Friday: Cookie dough delivery expected.
Henley High School — Tuesday: Picture retakes; honor society induction ceremony 6 p.m.
Mazama High School — Monday: Student government field trip returns from Seaside at about 8 p.m.; play rehearsal 3:30 to 5 p.m. (through Dec. 6). Tuesday: Volleyball rewards night in 6 p.m.; boosters meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday: FFA meeting during tutorial; jazz band to North Medford High School, bus departs at 8:30 a.m. and returns about 8 p.m.; senior parent meeting 6 p.m.; archery club.
Shasta Elementary School — Tuesday: Watterberg fifth grade to Starbase; Walker sixth-grade field trip to Herald and News. Wednesday: Fifth and sixth grades SMART training. Thursday: SMART reading; picture retake day. Friday: Shasta Pride Day.