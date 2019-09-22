Klamath County School District
Districtwide – Wednesday: Professional development day; one hour delayed start.
Bonanza School — Tuesday: SOD Greenhand Conference in Trail. Wednesday: Bonanza Soils Invitational. Thursday: AG ED appreciation.
Henley Middle School — Monday: Cookie dough sales continue. Monday through Wednesday: After school tutoring 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: Engineering club 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Henley High School — Monday: Senior parking space painting 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday: FFA Greenhand Conference at Trail Christian Fellowship departing at 8 a.m. Wednesday: Power buff volleyball 5:45 p.m.; powder puff football on Hill-O’Brien Field 7:30 p.m.; bonfire/pep rally 9 p.m. Thursday: Seniors to Graduation Motivation at Ross Ragland Theater departing at 8:20 a.m. Friday: Homecoming assembly at time TBA; Homecoming Tailgate Corn Hole Tournament 4 p.m.; homecoming game 7 p.m. Saturday: Homecoming dance 8 to 11 p.m.
Mazama High School — Wednesday: Anatomy field trip to Sky Lakes Medical Center; senior parent meeting 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday: Graduation Motivation for all seniors at Ross Ragland Theater; Army Guard at lunch every other Thursday.
Merrill Elementary School — Monday: Youth STArts begins.
Sage Community School — Friday: School Picture Day.
Shasta Elementary School — Tuesday and Thursday: Mountain bike club to Moore Park 2:45 to 5:15 p.m.; fifth grade field trip to Crater Lake National Park. Wednesday: College T-shirt day; good news club starts 2:40 to 4 p.m. Friday: Shasta Pride Day.
Stearns Elementary School — Tuesday: Armstrong class to Starbase. Friday: Pyeatt class to Starbase; popcorn sales for 50 cents a bag.