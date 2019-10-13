Klamath Falls City Schools
Conger Elementary School — Monday through Friday: Fifth grade to Outdoor Science School and Shady Creek Outdoor School. Tuesday and Thursday: Third grade to Youth Starts. Wednesday: Fifth grade to Orchestra Academy.
Klamath Union High School — WOU presentation 1 p.m. Tuesday: DECA to Crater High School. Wednesday: PSAT testing for juniors and seniors
Mills Elementary School — Monday through Friday: Fifth grade to Outdoor Science School and Shady Creek Outdoor School. Monday: Fourth grade field trip to Crater Lake National Park.
Pelican Elementary School — Monday through Friday: Fifth grade to Outdoor Science School and Shady Creek Outdoor School. Wednesday: YMCA swimming lessons for Zemke class 9:30 a.m.
Ponderosa Middle School — Monday and Wednesday: Robotics club 3:30 p.m. Tuesday: D&D club and chess club 3:20 p.m. Wednesday: Upstanders club and Witchcraft club 3:20 p.m.; Thursday: TCG club at 3:25 p.m.; strategy club, improv club and Lego club 3:30 p.m. Friday: Picture retakes.
Roosevelt Elementary School — Monday through Friday: Fifth grade to Outdoor Science School and Shady Creek Outdoor School. Tuesday: YMCA swimming lessons for Durst class; Altorfer, Iams and Row classes to Ross Ragland Theater. Thursday: Chinese Acrobats assembly.
Klamath County School District
Districtwide — Wednesday and Thursday: Parent/teacher conferences, schedules vary by school. Thursday: No school for students. Friday: No school.
Bonanza School — Monday: FFA State Soils Judging Contest at Irrigon. Wednesday: FFA Officers meeting during lunch.
Ferguson Elementary School — Monday: Pink Out Day! Wear Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness. Tuesday: Final day of Civil War Fundraiser; Give Back Day; sixth grade to Ross Ragland Theater 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday: Sixth grade Give Back Day; conferences 3:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday: Conferences 11:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Henley Elementary School — Tuesday: Oates, Palmer, DeMatteis, Best, Linman, and McGowen classes to the Ross Ragland Theater to see “Thomas Edison” 11:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Wednesday: October birthday celebrations at lunch time; conferences 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Conferences noon to 7 p.m.
Henley Middle School — Monday and Tuesday: After school tutoring 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday: Lebkowsky’s honor science field trip to Crater Lake National Park. Wednesday: Conferences 3:45 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday: Conferences, 4:00 to 7 p.m.
Henley High School — Wednesday: PSAT testing. Wednesday and Thursday: Conferences in classrooms 4 to 7 p.m.
Mazama High School — Tuesday: Future Business Leaders of America to Ferguson Elementary School; senior parent meeting 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: PSAT’s 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; conferences in classrooms 3:30 to 5 p.m. and in the cafeteria 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday: Conferences in cafeteria 3:30 to 5 and 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Merrill Elementary School — Tuesday: Lost River football team members reads with all classes at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday: Kindergarten to third grades walk to Merrill Fire Station; conferences, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Conferences noon to 6:30 p.m.
Peterson Elementary School — Tuesday: Fourth and sixth grades to Ross Ragland Theater 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; third grades to Ross Ragland Theater noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday: Conferences 3:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday: Conferences 12:30 to 7 p.m.
Sage Community School — Monday and Tuesday: Fourth through sixth grades to Starbase. Tuesday and Wednesday: Parent/teacher conferences after school.
Shasta Elementary School — Monday through Thursday: Book Fair.
Stearns Elementary School — All week: Scholastic Book Fair. Tuesday: Fourth grade to Ross Ragland Theater. Wednesday: Classrooms participating in Give Back Day; Pyeatt class to Starbase.