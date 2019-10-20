Klamath County School Disrict
Districtwide — Wednesday: Professional development day; one hour late start.
Bonanza School — Monday: Picture retakes. Tuesday: Armed Forces Expo at Kingsley Field for juniors and seniors. Friday: PAC meeting 6 p.m.
Ferguson Elementary School — Walk to school day.
Henley Middle School — Monday and Tuesday: After school tutoring 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday: Lebkowsky honor science field trip to Crater Lake National Park. Wednesday: Conferences 3:45 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday: Conferences 4 to 7 p.m.
Henley High School — Tuesday: DECA Districts at Oregon Institute of Technology 8 a.m.; Air Force Base Expo at Kingsley Field 9 a.m.; Oregon Shakespeare Festival field trip 8:30 a.m.; Youth Revolution Assembly TBA. Thursday: Senior Herff Jones ordering day; Klamath Community College presentation in senior seminar classes; FFA Greenhand potluck 6 p.m.
Mazama High School — Monday: Assembly schedule; Homecoming Viking Day. Tuesday: Special assembly schedule; motivational speaker; Twin Day; field trip to Armed Forces Day at Kingsley Field. Wednesday: Mandatory tutorial; Meme Day; bonfire 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; archery club 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday: Tie Dye Day. Friday: Hoe Down Day; homecoming dance 9 to 11 p.m.
Merrill Elementary School — Thursday: Ag in the classrooms.
Shasta Elementary School — Tuesday: Booster meeting 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday: K. Johnson fifth grade to Starbase. Thursday: October birthday celebration; Think Pink Thursday. Friday: Shasta Pride Day; student store opening during lunch time.
Stearns Elementary School — Monday: Last day for cookie dough fundraiser. Tuesday: Third graders to Lava Beds National Monument. Thursday: BEAR project kick-off. Friday: Popcorn sales 50 cents a bag.