Klamath County School District
Districtwide — Wednesday: Professional development day; one hour late start.
Bonanza School — All week: Kindergarten to 12th grades canned food drive. Friday: FFA Secret Santa lunch.
Brixner Junior High School — Monday through Thursday: After school tutoring available; canned food drive begins. Tuesday: Starbase.
Ferguson Elementary School —Tuesday: Patzke fifth grade to Starbase. Thursday: Beanland fifth grade to Starbase; STEAM Day.
Henley Elementary School — Friday: Third and fourth grades holiday program 10 a.m.; Popcorn sales during afternoon recesses.
Henley High School — Tuesday: FFA meeting 6 p.m. Thursday: Winter Band/Choir Concert at Bible Baptist Church 7 p.m. Friday: Sadie Hawkins Sock Hop 8 p.m.
Mazama High School — Monday through Wednesday: Play rehearsal 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday: Future Business Leaders of America to the chamber of commerce all day; Mazama Music Program 7 p.m. Wednesday: FFA meeting during break; archery club 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday: Play performance 7 p.m. titled “Just Another High School Play.” Friday: Robotics scrimmage all day.
Merrill Elementary School — Monday: PPA providing Husky Crafts 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday: PPA meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday: P.E.
Peterson Elementary School — Friday: First grade Christmas program 1:45 p.m.