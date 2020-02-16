Klamath Falls City Schools
Districtwide — Monday: No School (President’s Day).
Conger Elementary School – Tuesday: After School Program Co-Ed Volleyball Begins, 4th & 5th grade. Thursday: Farm Expo – 4th grade, 12:15 p.m.
Klamath Union High School – Friday: DECA State.
Mills Elementary School — Thursday: Farm Expo – 4th grade, 12:15 p.m. Friday: Lion’s Club Flag Presentation – 1st grade, 2:30 p.m.
Pelican Elementary School – Wednesday: Kids in the Kitchen (Dunaway), 12:15 p.m. Thursday: Farm Expo – 4th grade, 12:15 p.m. Friday: Lion’s Club Flag Presentation – 1st grade, 2 p.m.
Ponderosa Middle School — Tuesday: Math Counts (Room 12) 3:16 p.m.; D&D Club (Room 2) 3:20 p.m., Battle of the Books (Room 37), 3:20 p.m.; Chess Club (Room 20), 3:20 p.m. Wednesday: Upstanders Club (Room 16), 3:20 p.m.; YU-GI-OH Club (Room 43), 3:20 p.m.; Robotics Club (Room 11), 3:20 p.m. Thursday: Strategy Club (Room 10), 3:20 p.m.; Improv Club (Room 5), 3:20 p.m.; Justice/Empowerment Club (Turnaround), 3:20 p.m.; Lego Club (Room 41), 3:30 p.m. Friday: Leadership Dance (Small & Large Gyms), 5:30 p.m.
Roosevelt Elementary School – Tuesday: After School Program Co-Ed Volleyball Begins, 4th & 5th grade. Wednesday: Ice Skating Field Trip (Beard, Iams, Trumbull, Durst). Thursday: Farm Expo – 4th grade, Starbase (Cole), 12:15 p.m.
Klamath County School District
District wide – Monday: KCSD closed, Presidents’ Day Holiday. Wednesday: Professional Development Day (one hour late start).
Bonanza – Thursday: FFA and 4th grades at Klamath County Farm Expo. Friday: 5th grade at STARBASE; Battle of the Basin.
Brixner – Monday through Wednesday: After school homework help is available.
Ferguson – Wednesday: 4th grade at Farm Expo, 12 to 2:30 p.m. Friday: Lions Club Flag Presentation for 1st grades, 8 to 9 a.m.; Water Safety for Kindergarten and 3rd grades, 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.
Henley Elementary – Tuesday through Friday: Kindness Club pet food and pet supply drive. Tuesday: Student Store open in morning. Wednesday: February birthday celebrations during lunch times. Thursday: Mrs. Ray, Ms. Hulsey, and Ms. Fuller’s classes to Farm Expo, 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Friday: Popcorn sales during recess.
Henley Middle – Tuesday through Thursday: After School tutoring, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday: Art Club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Star Base, 3:20 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: Immunization Exclusion Day. Thursday: Debate Club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday: Math Competition at OIT.
Henley High – Friday: Oregon Logging Conference field trip to Eugene; Food Drive and Miracle Minute during half-time of basketball game.
Merrill – Tuesday: Husky Assembly. Wednesday: Immunization Exclusion Day. Thursday: Farm Expo for 4th grades.
Peterson – Thursday: 4th graders to Farm Expo in the afternoon.
Shasta –Tuesday: Archery Club, 2:45 to 4 p.m.; Water Safety course with Sheriff’s department; Booster Club meeting in Library at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday: 4th grades to Farm Expo; Robotics Club, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m.; College t-shirt day. Thursday: February Birthday Celebration; Archery Club, 2:45 to 4 p.m.; Kindergarten 100 day celebration. Friday: Spring Fling tickets go home with students.
Stearns – Tuesday: 4th graders to Klamath County Museum. Wednesday: 4th graders to Farm Expo; Sheriff’s office doing Water Safety course with Kindergarten and 3rd grades. Friday: 100th day of school, dress like an old person; Lion’s Club flag presentation to 1st graders.