Klamath Falls City Schools
Districtwide — Wednesday: No later start. Wednesday and Thursday: Early release at 11:30 a.m.; conferences. Friday: No school.
Mills Elementary School — Monday: Student of the Quarter 11:30 a.m. Tuesday: Grades three through five semester movie reward at noon. Thursday: Kindergarten through second grade semester movie reward 10 a.m.
Ponderosa Middle School — Monday: Art club 3:20 p.m.; robotics club 3:30 p.m.; PTO meeting 5:45 p.m. Tuesday: Math Counts 3:16 p.m.; D&D Club, Battle of the Books and chess club.
Klamath County School District
Districtwide — Wednesday: Professional development day; one hour late start.
Bonanza School — Monday: FFA officers meeting during lunch. Tuesday: Mandatory FFA membership meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday: Future Business Leaders of America Regionals at Oregon Institute of Technology; FFA at Klamath Basin Leadership Contest at Henley. Friday: Kindergarten and third grade water safety presentation. Saturday: FFA at Bonanza Lions Club Crab Feed.
Brixner Junior High School — Monday through Thursday: After school homework help is available. Thursday: Academic awards night 6 p.m.
Ferguson Elementary School — All week: Spirit Week. Monday: Pajama Day; Monteil fifth grade to Starbase. Tuesday: Mismatch Day. Wednesday: Crazy Hair/Hat Day. Thursday: Sports Day. Friday: Tiger Pride Day.
Henley Elementary School — Monday: Good news club 3:15 p.m.; booster meeting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday: Student store 7:45 p.m. Thursday and Friday: Cupid Card sales in the morning.
Henley Middle — Monday through Thursday: After School tutoring, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday: Kindness meeting. Tuesday: Art Club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Star Base at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday: Bee Buck assembly.
Henley High — Wednesday: Basin FFA leadership contest in Library at 5:00 p.m. Saturday: Winter Formal at Yesterday’s Plaza, 8:00 to 11:00 p.m.
Merrill Elementary School — Tuesday: Self managers to Senior Luncheon; Husky assembly 8 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday: Fifth grade to Starbase.
Peterson Elementary School — Thursday: Play 2 Learn 5 to 7 p.m.
Shasta Elementary School — Monday. Wednesday and Thursday: Robotics club 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday: PAC/Migrant Parent meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday: College T-shirt day. Thursday: 80s day to celebrate 80 days of school left.