Klamath Sportsmans Park has reopened to the public, while utilizing proper social distancing practices at the shooting sports facility, according to a news release.
Operators of the facility are urging the public to practice social distancing while at the park. Among the steps being implemented is a request for visitors to remain in their vehicles while signing in to the park. In addition, bathrooms will be open with increased cleaning.
All gun ranges are open including the pistol range, 200-yard range, and 600-yard range. The sporting clays area is open with shoots held on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. The archery area is also open for use, as well as the flying field and motorcycle track.
Summer hours are in effect at the site, open 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Klamath Sportsmans Park is located at 22811 Hwy 66, eight miles west of Keno.
For more information visit www.sportsparkkeno.org.