Trails on Spence Mountain have been temporarily closed because of the extreme fire danger.
Spokesmen for the Klamath Trails Alliance, which oversees mountain biking, running and hiking trails at Spence, said the entire trail network is closed until further notice. In making the announcement, KTA spokesman Drew Honzel noted the Oregon Department of Forestry “has been stretched thin and doesn’t have the resources to properly respond if a fire was to break out.”
Once the high fire danger threat reduces and conditions improve, trails on Spence Mountain will reopen.
Spence Mountain, 15 miles west of Klamath Falls, is located on a 7,400-acre parcel of land owned by JWTR. The ever-expanding network of trails now covers about 45 miles. Barricades with signage have been posted at the trailheads off Highway 140 and at Shoalwater Bay.