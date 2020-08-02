With the bipartisan passage of the Great American Outdoors Act by Congress on July 22, a local conservation project moved closer to fruition.
Converting Spence Mountain from private hands into public land has been a discussion for years. And now, thanks to funding from the new legislation, the Trust for Public Land has more than 50 percent of the funds needed to make the purchase. If they’re successful, the 7,500-acre plot would be transferred into Klamath County ownership.
The Trust for Public Land is a nonprofit that facilitates acquisition of land by public entities for conservation. By identifying landowners who wish to sell land and governments and agencies that wish to buy it, TPL works to bring in community stakeholders and raise funds.
One of those funding grants — the U.S. Forest Service Legacy Program — will provide about half the $6 million needed to purchase the Spence property. The Great American Outdoors Act permanently funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which is where funding for the Forest Service grant lies.
Since it was established in 1964, the LWCF was intended to provide $900 million a year to various conservation projects throughout the country. It uses revenue from royalties paid to the federal government by offshore fossil fuel operations in U.S. waters, essentially using the depletion of one resource to fund protection of others.
But Congress has diverted more than $22 billion from that fund to other uses. Only twice in its 50-year history has it granted all $900 million to conservation projects. In 2020, roughly half that amount went toward LWCF projects — the highest in 15 years, according to the Land and Water Conservation Fund Coalition.
The Great American Outdoors Act guarantees the full $900 million allocated to the fund goes to conservation projects every year, permanently. Because the Spence project is 15th on the list of recipients for the Forest Service grant, TPL now considers that funding secure.
“It really keeps our project and the momentum going,” said Kristin Kovalik, Oregon Director for the Trust for Public Lands. “It gives us the confidence to then apply for the remaining funds.”
A community forest
Owned by timber company JWTR, Spence Mountain is home to 42 miles of hiking and mountain biking trails, 12 of which were damaged in a recent wildfire. The trails are managed by Klamath Trails Alliance.
In 2013, before any of the trails had been built, JWTR put up more than 600,000 acres of timber land for sale. Though JWTR eventually decided to withhold Spence’s 7,500 acres from that sale, KTA realized they’d need a way to protect those future trails in the long term. Drew Honzel, a KTA board member, said the Trust for Public Land was the clear option.
Under the proposed management plan, Spence Mountain would become a “community forest,” which would house recreational areas like trail networks and family picnic sites, as well as implement sustainable forestry practices to create county income and prevent wildfires.
A report by the Forest Legacy Program found that, in four study areas across the U.S., sustainable economic use of community forests contributed an average of $140 per acre.
“It’s broadened my view of the property, maybe a little beyond just the trails,” Honzel said.
Matt Wendt, who represents JWTR, said the area had been heavily logged in the past, so the company’s management plan does not have commercial harvesting resuming for at least five years. He said the dialogue with TPL has helped JWTR recognize the value of the property, beyond what it can provide in timber.
“For us, it seemed like kind of a win-win,” Wendt said. “We get value out of the property, and the public gets to preserve this amazing recreational and natural piece of property.”
Economic engine
County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot said Spence Mountain also has real potential to become an economic engine for Klamath County. With mountain biking gaining increasing popularity and the Spence Mountain trial system offering trails for a variety of skill levels, DeGroot said outdoor enthusiasts are starting to recognize Spence — and, consequently, Klamath — as a regional destination for recreation.
“As we work on placemaking in Klamath, Spence Mountain is a big piece of that,” he said.
If TPL is able to secure the full $6 million, the transfer of ownership to Klamath County would likely happen sometime during late 2022. KTA would still manage the creation and maintenance of trails on the property with grants they’ve already received from the county. Until then, Kovalik said it’s important that Klamath residents become aware that Spence Mountain is already a community asset, and it could soon be community owned.
TPL also received $40,000 from The Conservation Alliance and $435,000 from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Acres for America grant program in 2019. They’re still waiting on state and local grants, but having such a big chunk of funding already secured is a big deal for the acquisition.