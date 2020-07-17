The Spence Fire has burned 78 acres is about 60% contained as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Crews worked overnight on containment lines and cleaning up the fire burning near the Spence Mountain Trailhead northwest of the Running Y.
“Today the fire will be staffed with the same personnel as yesterday with the intent to reinforce lines, fall hazard trees and to continue to mop up within 300 feet of the containment line,” stated a Friday morning Oregon Department of Forestry news release. “This fire will continue to be visible from the highway for the next few days.”
Fire crews responded to the fire around 5:30 Wednesday evening to find it had already burned half an acre. Thursday the fire grew to almost 80 acres while firefighters battled the blaze from the ground and air.
Law enforcement closed the Spence Mountain Trailhead and Howard Bay boat launch and asked the public to avoid those areas so they don’t interfere with fire crews.