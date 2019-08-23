Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
American avocet

 ODFW photo

American avocet Recurvirostra americana

A conspicuous wader of shallow wetland habitats with a striking appearance and graceful movements. It is a common breeder east of the Cascades at wetlands of south central and southeast Oregon. 

