A special personal use firewood cutting area is now open on the Chiloquin Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
The Fort personal use firewood piles area includes numerous firewood piles on identified landing sites located on the Forest northwest of Chiloquin. The piles are the result of timber operations within the Two Four Two Fire area.
Firewood cutters must have a valid personal use firewood permit and a copy of the cutting area map to cut and gather firewood from the piles in this area. Permits are available for $5 per cord, with a minimum purchase of four cords for $20. Each household may purchase up to eight cords per year. Permits expire on December 31.
Permits and maps are available by contacting Fremont-Winema National Forest offices.
The Fort piles area will be open until wet weather and snow prevents access. Access is only permitted while roads are dry enough that rutting doesn’t occur. Users may be cited for damage if they cause rutting on roads.
Vehicles are restricted to Forest Service Roads and firewood cutting in this special firewood cutting area is restricted to landing piles only. Cutting of standing, dead trees is strictly prohibited.
To access the piles, from the junction of Oregon State Highways 422 and 62 west of Chiloquin, travel north on Highway 62 for 1.3 miles to Forest Road 6210 and then head east into the cutting area. The special firewood cutting area is marked with signs and flagging.
The firewood material within the piles is primarily lodgepole pine and ponderosa Pine. Cutting of ponderosa pine is only permissible from these landing piles.
Additional information, permits and maps for this special personal use firewood cutting area is available by calling the Chiloquin Ranger District at 541-783-4001.