CHILOQUIN – A special personal use firewood cutting area, approximately 4 miles north of Chiloquin, was recently opened on the Chiloquin Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest, according to a news release.
The Spring Creek Personal Use Firewood Cutting Area is accessed by National Forest System Road 9730, commonly known as the Williamson River Campground Road, and the 040 spur road. The Williamson River Campground Road is east of Highway 97 and north of Collier Memorial State Park.
Personal use firewood permits are required to cut and gather firewood in this area. Permits are available for $5 per cord with a minimum purchase of four cords for $20. Each household may purchase up to eight cords per year. Permits are available at Fremont-Winema National Forest offices and expire Dec. 31.
Additional information, permits and maps are available from the Chiloquin Ranger District at 38500 Highway 97 North in Chiloquin during regular business hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The District can be reached at 541-783-4001.