Singer, motivational speaker, and author Jesse Funk hugged and took Selfies with students from the Class of 2020 at both city and county schools as they left the auditorium at Ross Ragland Theater on Thursday morning, following the annual “Graduation Motivation.”
About 700 seniors packed into the auditorium for the annual event organized by The Klamath Promise and the Herald and News, where they learned about opportunities at Klamath Community College, Oregon Tech, and Oregon Air National Guard at Kingsley Field. They also took home swag bags from sponsors, as well as foundational life advice from Funk, whose musical performances have been seen on “America’s Got Talent” and “The Biggest Loser,” and toured with the Broadway musical “Footloose.”
Funk spoke, sang and joked with students from Klamath Union, EagleRidge High School, Mazama, Henley, Lost River, Tulelake, Gilchrist, and all seniors on the route to graduation in June 2020. Tunes from Ariana Grande and Beyonce filled the auditorium, as Funk got students raising their lit up cellphones in the air to the music.
She also shared about overcoming bulimia and depression after she signed a record label at age 15.
“Mental illness is real, and when we deal with it, we can get better,” Funk said.
Funk said that students can rise above the challenges they face, both during high school and beyond.
“There are a lot of things in your life right now that you have zero control over,” Funk said. “But your choice to exercise resilience and mental toughness, that is within your control.”
Using milk, chocolate syrup, and blue Gatorade (disguised in a spray bottle of Windex), she also showed students how to value their worth, look for people who breathe life into them, and encouraged steering clear of people or things that infuse toxicity into their lives.
She told stories about how making the foundational decision to believe in one’s value and self-worth can keep students from getting into toxic relationships with a significant other or friend as they navigate life, both in high school and beyond.
Funk emphasized the belief that students are worthy of reaching the goal of graduation and doing something great with their lives.
“There’s a lot of kids that say, I don’t need to graduate from my school,” Funk said, following the presentation.
“It’s not that they’re not capable, it’s not that they’re lazy or that they’re inherently weak. It’s that they don’t believe that there’s something they can offer.”
She also shared the story of a young teenage girl she met while serving on a humanitarian aid trip in Africa who died following complications with HIV/AIDS. Her goal is that students left thinking about the girl’s legacy, and passing it on through their own lives.
Jack Lee, going into his eighth year as principal at Henley High School, was moved by the presentation.
“She touched the heart of what these students are needing to deal with to grow as adults,” Lee said. “Every adult should hear this as well,” he added.
“When you have 700 seniors and you could hear a pin drop, they’re listening.”
Annie Kugler, a 17-year-old senior at Mazama, was one of them.
Kugler has grown up wanting to become a fighter pilot since first grade. She wants to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy following graduation.
“Graduating and achieving that goal makes me want to graduate high school,” Kugler said.
“It’s important to me because you kind of need to have the high school diploma to go to college.”
Senior Isaiah Franco is a student-athlete at KU. Franco said he hopes to continue wrestling after high school, for either Southern Oregon University and potentially a central California school that are in his sights.
For Franco, and many others, the presentation was indeed motivational and a call not give up on their dreams.
Franco, who has multiple siblings, said he would likely be the first in his family to earn his high school diploma.
Graduation Motivation is sponsored by Oregon Air National Guard, Oregon Tech, Klamath Community College, and Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union.
To learn more about Funk, visit www.achievetoday.com/jessie-funk.