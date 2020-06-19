From defunding police to dealing with COVID-19 impacts, Southern Oregonians voiced their concerns to Sen. Ron Wyden during a virtual town hall meeting Monday.
Wyden, D-Ore., has hosted 970 in-person town hall meetings during his time as a senator. To prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 in a large crowd, he got help from the nonprofit Town Hall Project to host a video meeting.
Wyden said there’s nothing better than having Oregonians look him in the eye and tell him what’s on their minds in person, but he appreciated the chance to meet virtually.
He started by bringing up the nationwide protests that followed the killing of George Floyd, who was pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer who kept kneeling on Floyd’s neck after he became unresponsive. Four officers face charges from the killing.
“I’m so proud of the fact that we’ve had peaceful protests to show support for Black Lives Matter in Medford and Klamath Falls and Grants Pass and Ashland and all over our state,” Wyden said. “Because now is the time when there have to be transformational changes to eliminate systemic racism.”
Protests in Southern Oregon have been peaceful, but some people in Portland damaged buildings, set fires and looted businesses.
A woman from Grants Pass asked if defunding police departments and moving the money into other community services would help.
Wyden said he supports reinventing and transforming law enforcement.
He said America’s mental health system is to blame for some of the problems facing police.
Decades ago, the nation eliminated most mental health institutions, but then failed to provide safe places for people with mental illness to live in local communities. Law enforcement was left to deal with many of the problems that ensued, Wyden said.
“It was a serious mistake,” he said.
Wyden said having more mental health counselors would mean people with mental illness could be dealt with more effectively and humanely.
A woman from Talent said she has been feeling overwhelmed by the problems facing the country. She said climate change was her top concern for years, but she now sees racism as the most important problem.
Wyden said racial justice and climate change reform are intertwined. He noted the average life expectancy for African Americans is lower than for white people. Polluted air contributes to chronic respiratory issues and other diseases that shorten lives.
Wyden said he supports eliminating dozens of tax breaks that favor fossil fuels and replacing them with incentives for clean energy and energy efficiency.
Asked by a man from Ashland if he supports a federal fee on carbon, Wyden said he strongly supports finding a way to put a price on carbon.
However, Wyden said, it needs to be done in such a way that the typical working-class person doesn’t see it as an added financial burden. He said a person living in a home with poor energy efficiency and insulation would be vulnerable to added costs.
Wyden said climate change is leading to hotter, drier summers in Southern Oregon, which contributes to massive, intense wildfires and smoke.
“They are not your grandfather’s wildfires,” he said.
In May, Wyden introduced the 21st Century Conservation Corps for Our Health and Our Jobs Act to increase hazardous fuels thinning in forests, boost job training and aid outfitters and guides facing a truncated recreation season because of COVID-19.
On the education front, Rogue Community College President Cathy Kemper-Pelle asked if the federal government could step in to assist higher education, especially with revenue losses that weren’t covered by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed by Congress.
“We took a huge hit to our budget during the COVID crisis with a reduction in enrollment,” Kemper-Pelle said. “So our tuition revenues are down. Our state revenues are projected to be down as well. We are really the engines of economic opportunity for the under-served in our region.”
Wyden said in the first COVID-19 relief packages, he and his colleagues were able to get $134 million for Oregon institutions of higher education. Another relief act being considered by Congress would significantly increase funding, he said.
“It’s very clear that our institutions — community colleges and four-year schools — have just been hit by a virtual wrecking ball,” he said.
Wyden said he will push hard for more money. He said community colleges are an affordable way for people to get training for good-paying jobs in sectors like health care.
A special educator teacher from Klamath Falls said one of her children has a weakened immune system from leukemia treatment. She asked Wyden what he is doing to ensure safety and job security for teachers who are at high risk from the COVID-19 virus or have family members at risk.
Wyden said he wants decisions to be made based on science-based health care practices, not political soundbites. He said adequate personal protective equipment such as masks, COVID-19 testing and contact tracing capabilities are critical.
“We all want a reopening to the greatest extent possible that is safe,” he said.
A man from Lake County asked whether the federal government will help rural school districts afford the costs of complying with health guidance if school resumes in the fall.
Wyden said he will work to make sure rural communities get their fair share of federal COVID-19 assistance.
As for the upcoming election in November, Wyden said he is co-sponsoring a bill to allow vote-by-mail throughout the country. Oregonians approved vote-by-mail in the state in 1998.
Many are afraid that fears of COVID-19 infection could keep people away from lines and voting booths.
But President Donald Trump has claimed without evidence that vote-by-mail results in voter fraud.
Wyden said vote-by-mail should not be a partisan issue. He noted the late Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, a Central Point Republican, wrote to tell the president there was no evidence of fraud in the state’s vote-by-mail system. Richardson passed away in 2019 after battling cancer.
Wyden said he will fight to protect the U.S. Postal Service, which provides critical deliveries of medicine, ballots and other items.
Trump has threatened to withhold emergency funding from the agency, which has been mired in debt from employee health insurance costs, a continuing drop in mail volume and other issues.
A retired small-business owner from Ashland said the U.S. Postal Service is critical for small businesses because it offers the most reasonable prices for sending packages.
She asked Wyden whether he supports a Medicare-for-all plan that would provide universal health insurance coverage for everyone. She said small businesses can’t afford health insurance premiums.
Wyden said he believes health care is a basic human right. He said Americans should have more Medicare-type options.
Medicare provides health insurance to people 65 and older, younger people with disabilities and people whose kidneys have failed.
Wyden said ideas include lowering the eligibility age for Medicare and allowing people to buy into the system based on their incomes.
On the issue of immigration, a woman from Merrill in Klamath County said illegal immigrants are impacting her community in a negative way. She said she opposes amnesty programs for illegal immigrants and visa programs that bring foreign workers into the country. She said Americans need those jobs.
Wyden said about 10 million undocumented immigrants live in America. He said they should be able to come forward, pay a fine and get in the back of the citizenship line if they have broken no other laws.
Wyden said he supports work visa programs for industries with actual labor shortages.
He said except for Native Americans, almost all families are part of the immigrant experience. He noted his own parents fled from Nazi Germany and joined the American war effort. His great-uncle died in the gas chambers of the Auschwitz concentration camp.
Wyden said America is a better and stronger nation with immigrants.