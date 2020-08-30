Medford — As the nation prepares for the beginning of a new school year unlike any other, Southern Oregon PBS is helping support educators, parents and caregivers with a variety of free high-quality, accessible educational media resources. Through the SO PBS PBS KIDS 24/7 channel (for young learners ages 2-8) and the WORLD channel At-Home Learning Service (for learners grades 6-12), Southern Oregon PBS will feature broadcast programming linked to at-home learning resources that can be used by educators to supplement distance learning plans, or by parents to provide added enrichment and support for children’s educational needs.
Of the counties in the region, between 10-25% of households do not have Internet access. Southern Oregon PBS has the ability to reach a majority of these households with free, over-the-air station broadcast and a deep trove of digital resources (PBS LearningMedia, pbskids.org, PBS KIDS for Parents, and more) designed to support both in-school and at-home learning for students, which was critical at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
“The very core of our mission is providing educational resources to the children of our region and we take that seriously,” said Mark Stanislawski, president and CEO of SO PBS. “We want to do whatever we can to assist educators and students, and will continue to do so as long as we can.”
Additional details on the available fall offerings can be found below.
BROADCAST
n SO PBS KIDS 24/7 Channel (8.4/22.4): Southern Oregon PBS offers anytime access to more than twenty series aligned to curriculum goals – from science and math, to literacy and life lessons. Available on-air via broadcast channels 8.2 or 22.4, and livestreaming on the PBS KIDS Video app and pbskids.org. Related parent and teacher resources are also available (see below).
n WORLD Channel (8.2/22.2): From 9 a.m. to 2 pm weekdays, the WORLD Channel offers programs on math, science, social studies and English language arts, curated by educators and aligned to related digital resources on PBS LearningMedia.
Schedules and resources for both channels may be found at www.sopbs.org/at-home.
DIGITAL AND PRINTABLE RESOURCES
n PBS LearningMedia: Educators can find at-home learning resources connected to current broadcast programming, professional learning support, lesson planning kits and more in the PreK-12 Resources for New School Routines collection, which will continue to be updated in the coming weeks. Educator resources in Spanish are also available.
n pbskids.org and PBS KIDS Video App: Full episodes, clips, games and more educational tools for kids 2-8.
n PBS KIDS for Parents: Parents can find tips, resources, printables, an Activity Finder and more tools for learning at home with young children, including a special virtual event: Prepping for a Very Different School Year.
NEWSLETTERS
n PBS LearningMedia Newsletter: A weekly newsletter for educators PreK through 12th grade, showcasing digital offerings that support new school routines.
n PBS KIDS for Parents: This newsletter provides curated resources, including video content, digital games, DIY activities, and parent-directed information to support in-home learning.
For a complete schedules of programs offered in the World/PBS Kids/PBS LearningMedia block visit www.sopbs.org/at-home. For a complete schedule of programs offered across Southern Oregon PBS’ four channels (PBS, World, Create, and PBS Kids) visit www.sopbs.org/whats-on.