With offices closed due to Oregon Executive Order 20-12, Southern Oregon Goodwill is now offering virtual job readiness services weekdays from the nonprofit’s regional headquarters in Medford, according to a news release.
Goodwill Career Counselors assist with job search techniques, resume writing, online job applications, interview skills, and referrals to local resources. Southern Oregon Goodwill provides these services to residents of Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Siskiyou counties.
In addition to one-on-one job search coaching, Goodwill staff teach GED exam preparation classes, basic computer classes, and the National Retail Federation Fundamentals certificate courses. Classes are online and require access to internet and a compatible device (computer, tablet, or smartphone).
Job seekers can access services on the phone, via video conference, or email. The first step is to make an appointment via phone or email.
For local employers and job seekers alike, Goodwill has an online job board for openings in the region at www.sogoodwill.org/local-jobs. To add a job opening, employers can email job descriptions, requirements, and details on how to apply to jobconnection@sogoodwill.org.
For more information call 541-227-9882.