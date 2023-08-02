The Southern Cascade Woodcrafter’s Guild is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, at the hall behind Mt. Laki Church south of Klamath Falls at 12570 Hwy 39.
If you have an interest in woodworking, regardless of experience or skill level, you’re invited to attend.
