Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The South Suburban Sanitary District Board announced Tuesday that it will lower the base sewer rates by 10% for fiscal year 2021-22, beginning July 1.

According to the district, the rate relief is possible because the board saved sufficient capital to build a majority of a planned recycled water project. While financial projections show the potential to reduce rates substantially post-project, the board felt it would be appropriate to provide the ratepayers some initial rate relief, according to the release.

Current post-project projections made by the board forecast an additional 20-25% rate reduction upon completion of the recycled water project.

Tags