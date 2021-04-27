The South Suburban Sanitary District Board announced Tuesday that it will lower the base sewer rates by 10% for fiscal year 2021-22, beginning July 1.
According to the district, the rate relief is possible because the board saved sufficient capital to build a majority of a planned recycled water project. While financial projections show the potential to reduce rates substantially post-project, the board felt it would be appropriate to provide the ratepayers some initial rate relief, according to the release.
Current post-project projections made by the board forecast an additional 20-25% rate reduction upon completion of the recycled water project.