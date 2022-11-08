Soros group, Silicon Valley, GOP pump last-minute money into Oregon governor’s race

In this Thursday, June 8, 2017 file photo, Hungarian-American investor and CEU founder George Soros attends a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop, file)
Significant, last-minute money has flowed into the surprisingly tight Oregon governor’s race.
A group founded by progressive international financier George Soros as well as money from Silicon Valley have come in with late financial backing for Democrat Tina Kotek.
Republican Governors Association and a PAC operated by GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley have given homestretch help to Republican Christine Drazan who has a serious shot at a major upset in a progressive and deep-blue state.
The Drug Policy Alliance, which was cofounded by Soros, donated $50,000 to Kotek's gubernatorial campaign on Friday, according to a Monday filing with the Oregon Secretary of State. The New York-based group favors drug legalization and decriminalization and less incarceration of those convicted to drug related crimes. Soros serves on DPA's board.
LPAC, a Washington D.C.-based group who advocates for lesbians, donated $15,000 to Kotek on Friday and has given $65,000 to the former Oregon House speaker, according campaign finance group LPAC’s board includes Mary Trump (the niece and prominent critic of former President Donald Trump), Chicago Cubs Director Mary Ricketts
Gloria Page, the mother of Google cofounder Larry Page and a retired computer science professor — also donated $50,000 to Kotek’s gubernatorial campaign on Friday, Nov. 4. Page, who lists a Los Altos, California, address, has donated a total of $840,000 to Kotek including a $675,000 contribution on Oct. 31 and $100,000 donation on Oct. 24. She is a frequent Democratic donor nationally.
Democrats rushed late resources into the Oregon governor’s race with polls showing a virtual dead heat. That included campaign stops by President Joe Biden and U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont and Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts.
The Stand for Children Oregon PAC — an education advocacy group supportive of Democratic candidates — held phone banking operations for Kotek valued at $63,207, according to a filing on Nov. 7 with the Oregon Secretary of State.
On the GOP side, Stand for America PAC, a group political fundraising group for former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador United Nations Nikki Haley, donated $5,000 to Drazan’s run for governor Saturday. Haley, who is eyeing a 2024 presidential run, has also helped Dr. Oz and other GOP candidates in key U.S. Senate and gubernatorial battlegrounds.
The Republican Governors Association allocated another $60,400 to Drazan and the Oregon race on Monday. The RGA has put closed to $7.2 million toward the Pacific Northwest contest.
A Drazan win would be a major upset in Democratic-dominated Oregon and could be part of a bigger GOP wave nationally.
Two late polls give Kotek a small lead after a series of previous surveys had Drazan winning.
The race has been complicated for Kotek with an independent run from former Democratic lawmaker Betsy Johnson.
Billionaire Nike founder Phil Knight has also donated big money to Johnson, Drazan and a pro-GOP Oregon PAC aimed at defeating Kotek. Knight does not like Oregon's rise in crime and homelessness and is skeptical of Oregon's aggressive drug legalization efforts.