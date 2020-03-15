Soroptimist International of Klamath Falls, a chapter of a national nonprofit service organization that creates opportunities and inspires actions that transform the lives of women and children in our greater Klamath Basin community, recently held their awards luncheon March 5, according to a news release.
Live Your Dream Award Scholarships were awarded to three outstanding women pursuing their education. First place with a $2,500 scholarship was awarded to Whitney Duarte. Second place with a $1,500 scholarship was awarded to Michelle Hansen. Carly Smith was the third place award recipient with a $1,000 scholarship. ‘Our dream’ programs believe that through education, opportunities are created to make healthy decisions and choices for women and their families.
In addition, Soroptimist selects a Klamath County Outstanding Woman, who through her professional or personal efforts are making extraordinary differences in the lives of women and girls. Janet Ronningen was selected for the significant impact she has had on the lives of women and youth in our community through her volunteerism with the DHS community review board, Hope Lutheran Church (Council and other programs), Luther Square Board, and past involvement as a Campfire Leader and professional mentor.
Soroptimist provides a donation to a charitable organization of the winner’s choice, Friends of the Children was the recipient of Jan’s award. In addition, Outstanding Woman co-runners-up included Kate Marquez (Ross Ragland Children’s Marquez recipient of co-runner up award), and Kelly Minty-Morris (Steen Sports Park recipient of charity award).
Soroptimist has about 160,000 members and supporters in 21 countries and territories. For more information visit www.soroptimistklamathfalls.org/home.