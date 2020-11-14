Soroptimist International of Klamath Falls, a chapter of a national nonprofit service organization that creates opportunities and inspires actions that transform the lives of women and children in the greater Klamath Basin community, has begun acceptance of scholarship applications for the “Live Your Dream Award,” according to a news release.
Applications are due by Sunday, November 15.
The Live Your Dream award originated in 1972 and is a unique education gift for women who provide the primary financial support for themselves and their dependents. Applicants must be enrolled in or accepted to a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate program.
“We are so honored to provide assistance for women who are pursuing their dreams, and these awards can help to offset tuition costs, purchase books, or to help with transportation or childcare,” said Linda Moudry, Live Your Dream chairperson.
For more information visit www.soroptimist.org/our-work/live-your-dream-awards/index.html.