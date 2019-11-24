Soroptimist International of Klamath Falls recently awarded the Ross Ragland Theater $10,000 for its Light the Tower Capital Campaign, and $5,000 for equipment to benefit children’s programming, according to a news release.
Soroptimist is excited to support our No. 1 landmark asset that exudes nostalgia and history to once again make the tower able to be seen throughout the Basin. Further, the Club happily supports the theater with portable risers for children’s after school and camp programs that annually serve 10,000 children in grades K through 12 from 42 schools in a four-county region.
According to Judy Phearson, Soroptimist president, “We are so proud to have the opportunity to support the Ross Ragland Theater, which is a true treasure for our community. In our mission to support the Klamath Basin, we cannot express how this donation represents who we are and our dedication to community service. We are a diverse group of women and our goal is that we create public awareness and positive change in our community.”