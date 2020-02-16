A donation was made to the Klamath County Museums on behalf of the Klamath Falls Roald Lodge 2-39 Chapter of The Sons of Norway, on behalf of a longtime member and museum volunteer, according to a news release.
A check presentation was made on Saturday, Feb. 8 to Todd Kepple, Klamath County Museums manager, in honor of Marcine Vanderhoff – who volunteered at the museum and was a Sons of Norway member prior to her death. The donation amount was $200.
Kepple noted that the funds would go towards the Baldwin Hotel Museum, because Vanderhoff was an active volunteer and supporter of the Baldwin. During the Sons of Norway’s monthly meeting Kepple provided a brief presentation about Scandinavian history in Klamath Falls, including Scandinavian Hall (now the Eagles Lodge) and the Swedish Covenant Church – later the home of the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission until 2018.
“The Klamath County Museums commitment to sharing and preserving the history of all cultures in the Klamath Basin has been long admired by the local Klamath Falls Sons of Norway members and we are proud to support their work,” said Sons of Norway member Laila Griffith.
