After months of contract negotiations have led to an impasse, 164 members of a labor union that represents Klamath County employees who work in multiple departments have voted to authorize a strike.
The strike was authorized by the Laborers International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 737, and union leaders met with members in Klamath Falls on Tuesday night to discuss the details of possible labor action. Now that members have given the union the power to call a strike, the union must then give the county a 10 day notice before it can go into effect.
Local 737 represents employees ranging from developmental disability services to the juvenile department, community corrections, assessor and finance offices, landfill employees and more.
Brian Davidson, field representative for the union in Southern Oregon, said the impasse stems from a disagreement on wage increases.
The union, Davidson said, is asking for a six percent wage increase each year for the next two years. He said that is necessary to bring pay in line with workers doing similar jobs in other municipalities and the private sector and keep up with rising inflation.
Davidson said the county was willing to give a four percent cost of living increase, but has not been willing to address the underlying wages.
“Addressing a cost of living increase without addressing a wage disparity doesn’t help,” Davidson said. “We are asking for a true wage increase for people who have been (working at the county) for eight years and longer who do not get another step increase.”
Kelley Minty Morris, chair of the Klamath County Board of Commissioners, said the board generally does not comment on union negotiations, but confirmed it has already made its final offer to the union — the four percent cost of living increase — which went into affect in the November pay period, she said.
“The county is a very competitive employer offering competitive wages and a competitive salary,” said Minty Morris.
Davidson said the county agreed to give its employees the four percent cost of living increase months ago, but given the ongoing negotiations with Local 747, withheld it from its members until November.
The county was legally permitted to withhold the increase until negotiations were concluded. However, it did not offer to retroactively pay union members the 4 percent COLA increase for months the county had already budgeted the additional funds, Davidson said.
John Hanner, a union field representative, said not offering the retroactive payment for the money union members missed out on while bargaining seemed “vindictive,” and a way to punish members for holding out for better wages.
Minty Morris said “after months of attempting to come to an agreement with them, we implemented our final offer so our employees would get the benefit of the increase.”
When it came to the prospect of a strike among Local 737 members, Minty Morris said she is confident the county will continue to operate without problems for county services.
“I believe the county is very well staffed and we have a lot of employees that really put first the duty that we have to serve the public,” Minty Morris said. “And I am not concerned that we won’t be able to continue to serve the public.”
Now that members have voted to authorize a strike, the decision on when or if to move forward is with union leadership.
— Reporter Joe Siess can be reached at (541) 885-4481 or jsiess@heraldandnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @jomsiess