Significant hurdles remain over issues of compensation, benefits and workload, but tentative agreements reached Thursday night show the first signs of progress between Oregon Tech administration and its faculty union.
Andria Fultz, an associate professor of communication and member of the Oregon Tech-American Association of University Professors executive committee, said agreements were reached on issues like association rights, notices of appointment and discipline, but she cautioned that “more work needs to be done.”
According to the union, no progress was made on the issues of compensation, benefits, and workload, which they consider the core of the disagreement.
The union says a strike is set to be called at 6 a.m. on April 26 if an agreement is not reached by that date. Negotiations will continue through that date and after, if necessary.
