Solid Ground Equine-Assisted Activities & Therapy Center was awarded a $15,000 grant from the Oregon Community Recovery Fund and a $5,000 grant from the Olsrud Family Fund of Oregon Community Foundation to support the local response to the coronavirus.
This funding supports the work Solid Ground has underway, including expanding staff capacity to serve 180 participants throughout rural Klamath Basin through equine-assisted learning and therapeutic riding programs.
Philanthropic partners, businesses and individuals across the state have taken quick action with contributions to the Oregon Community Recovery Fund. The fund, established by many partners throughout Oregon, and hosted by the Oregon Community Foundation, was established in March to rapidly deploy resources to community-based organizations at the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak. Resources are prioritized where and when they are critically needed, with a focus on Oregon’s most vulnerable populations.
Donations are accepted online. Nonprofit organizations working to respond to this crisis can review funding guidelines and apply for grants on the OCF website.