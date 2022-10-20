Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District (KSWCD) board of directors began the next steps toward filling the District Manager position at a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The board voted to approve a motion which allowed a designated committee to begin the interview process for qualified candidates.
Director Todd Kepple said another special meeting will be held soon to “take any action that might be appropriate for the hiring process.”
The board also approved a motion which allows KSWCD to hire a temporary, full-time employee on behalf of the board to assist with day-to-day tasks.
Other items on the agenda, which were discussed for the sake of a vote to come at a later date, included appropriate stipends for directors who deliver machinery on their own dime, as well as an ongoing cleanliness issue with the rented machinery.
Vice Chair Ken Masten has been delivering the rentals by towing them and paying for gas out of pocket. The board agreed there should be a stipend in place to compensate for such tasks.
The board acknowledged that many renters have been storing empty gran sacs in the fertilizer bin of the aerator while it is rented and not removing the sacs afterward, which has in the past led to small rodents building nests within the bin.
The board members decided they would like to implement a small cleaning fee or otherwise raise the rental costs of the aerator itself. Directors said the item would be added to a later agenda.