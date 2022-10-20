KSWCD special meeting Oct. 19

Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors gather for a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19.

 Molly O'Brien/Herald & News

Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District (KSWCD) board of directors began the next steps toward filling the District Manager position at a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The board voted to approve a motion which allowed a designated committee to begin the interview process for qualified candidates.

