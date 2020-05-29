With the release of the April 2020 employment and unemployment estimates we get our first glimpse of the substantial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local economy through the lens of these traditional metrics. Monthly employment losses were unprecedented in this series; however, the share of jobs lost in Klamath and Lake counties were notably lower than the state due to a lower concentration of employment in industries hard hit by COVID-19.
For some context, these employment and unemployment estimates are a reflection of the labor market in mid-April. Based on trends in unemployment insurance claim filing we know that job losses continued through the remainder of April and into May. Despite the dramatic rise in the unemployment rate we likely haven’t reached the peak. Expect the unemployment situation to continue to worsen when the May figures are released on June 23rd.
As of this release date, the April seasonally adjusted unemployment rates are not available for counties due to processing delays caused by large increases in unemployment. Not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates are being used for this news release. They reflect April’s increase in unemployment related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for April will be available at a later date.
Klamath County: The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 15.9 percent in April, up from 7.2 percent in March. There were 4,647 unemployed workers in April, up 126 percent from March. The April 2020 non-seasonally unemployment rate was the second highest in the series going back to 1990. The rate peaked in the last recession at 17.0 percent in 2009.
Total nonfarm employment dropped 2,190 jobs in April (-9.9%). The losses were even larger on a seasonally adjusted basis if you take into account the seasonal hiring expected this time of year. Employment losses were less severe than the state as a whole where 12.6 percent of nonfarm jobs were lost in the month.
Every major industry sector lost jobs in April. The largest losses were in leisure and hospitality (-900 jobs); education and health services (-260); retail trade (-200); and manufacturing (-170). There were also notable losses to local public education, which lost 250 jobs in April.
Lake County: The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 9.7 percent in April, up from 5.1 percent in March. There were 340 unemployed workers in April, a 90 percent increase in a month. The April unemployment rate was amongst the lowest in the state due to a smaller share of total employment in hard hit industries.
Lake County lost 190 nonfarm jobs in April (-8%). More rural and less populated counties managed to post lower rates of job losses due to employment levels in leisure and hospitality and health care being proportionally lower than in larger metro areas or tourism destinations. Lake County lost 70 jobs in leisure and hospitality, as well as 20 jobs in both health services and retail trade.
The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the May county and metropolitan area unemployment rates on Tuesday, June 23 and the statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data for May on Tuesday, June 16.
The Oregon Employment Department and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) work cooperatively to develop and publish monthly payroll employment and labor force data for Oregon’s metropolitan areas and counties. The estimates of monthly job gains and losses are based on a survey of businesses. The estimates of unemployment are based on a survey of households and other sources.
The Oregon Employment Department payroll employment estimates are revised quarterly using information from unemployment insurance tax records. All department publications use data from this official Oregon series unless noted.
The department also makes the BLS-produced nonfarm payroll employment series for metropolitan areas available. These are revised annually by BLS.