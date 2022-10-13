Barbara Steingaszner, 83, of Alexandria, Va., right, and Doris Askin, 84, of Mount Vernon, Va., left, play bridge at Hollin Hall Senior Center in Alexandria, Va., on Thursday, Oct. 13. Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023.
Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% raise in government retirement and disability benefits as high inflation takes a heavy toll on their finances.
The U.S. Social Security Administration announced Thursday, Oct. 13, the increase for benefits starting at the end of December and beginning of January.
“On average, Social Security benefits will increase more than $140 per month starting in January.” the federal agency said.
The increased benefits will start in January for 65 million retirees receiving Social Security payments and the end of December for 5 million people who are disabled, blind and low income who also received monthly checks.
The benefits increases were calculated based on U.S. inflation rates — which remain high and troublesome.
New Consumer Price Index for September shows an 8.2% inflation rate with grocery prices up 13% over the past year.
That includes significant year-over-year jumps in prices for coffee (15.7%), sugar and sweeteners (17.1%), rice and pasta (15.9%), bread and bakery products (15.5%) and soda (12.4%), according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Rents are up 7.2%. Health insurance is up 28.2% from Sept. 2021.
According to SSA, average benefits will go from $1,681 for an individual to $1,827 while a retired couple’s monthly check will go from $2,734 to $2,972.
The average benefits for all disabled recipients will go from $1,364 to $1,483 per month, the agency said.
“Medicare premiums are going down and Social Security benefits are going up in 2023, which will give seniors more peace of mind and breathing room. This year’s substantial Social Security cost-of-living adjustment is the first time in over a decade that Medicare premiums are not rising and shows that we can provide more support to older Americans who count on the benefits they have earned,” Acting SSA Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi said.
The maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax will also increase to $160,200 from $147,000.