Social Security

Barbara Steingaszner, 83, of Alexandria, Va., right, and Doris Askin, 84, of Mount Vernon, Va., left, play bridge at Hollin Hall Senior Center in Alexandria, Va., on Thursday, Oct. 13. Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023.

 Susan Walsh/The Associated Press

Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% raise in government retirement and disability benefits as high inflation takes a heavy toll on their finances.

The U.S. Social Security Administration announced Thursday, Oct. 13, the increase for benefits starting at the end of December and beginning of January.

