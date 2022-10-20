The U.S. Social Security Administration is giving transgender and “gender diverse” individuals the ability to “self-select” their sex in their Security Security number (SSN) records.
The Biden administration also continues to explore creating a new non-binary and or “unspecified sex designation” for those who say they do not identify with either biological gender. But that option is not yet available, according to Kilolo Kijakazi, acting Social Security commissioner.
Kijakazi announced the self-selection gender push for transgender persons Wednesday, Oct. 19.
“The Social Security Administration’s Equity Action Plan includes a commitment to decrease administrative burdens and ensure people who identify as gender diverse or transgender have options in the Social Security Number card application process,” said Kijakazi. “This new policy allows people to self-select their sex in our records without needing to provide documentation of their sex designation.”
The government said those who change their “sex marker" will have to apply for replacement Social Security card — one of the primary and universally accepted forms of identification in the U.S.
Those changing their sex will have to prove their identity but won’t have to provide medical or legal documents related to their new gender designation, Kijakazi announced.
“The agency will accept the applicant’s self-identified sex designation of either male or female, even if it is different from the sex designation shown on identity documents, such as a passport or state-issued driver’s license or identity card,” the SSA said in a news release on the policy change.
The Biden administration also continue to look at add non-binary or “unspecified sex designation” but the SSA said that option is not yet available.
“The agency is exploring possible future policy and systems updates to support an ‘X’ sex designation for the SSN card application process,” the Social Security Administration said in the Oct. 19 release.