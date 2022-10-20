Social Security

A U.S. Social Security Administration office is seen in Mount Prospect, Ill., Oct. 12.

 Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press

The U.S. Social Security Administration is giving transgender and “gender diverse” individuals the ability to “self-select” their sex in their Security Security number (SSN) records.

The Biden administration also continues to explore creating a new non-binary and or “unspecified sex designation” for those who say they do not identify with either biological gender. But that option is not yet available, according to Kilolo Kijakazi, acting Social Security commissioner.

