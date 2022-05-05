Social media Disinformation Governance Board sees GOP pushback

Republicans — including U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, who represents southern Oregon, and 19 conservative state attorneys general — are pushing back against the Biden administration’s formation of a Disinformation Governance Board to monitor social media platforms.
The Biden administration insists the new board — which is part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security — will focus on misinformation posted online by Russian interests or human smugglers and traffickers.
Conservatives criticize creation of the panel as Orwellian and the White House’s pick to head the government social media board.
“This board is un-American, anti-democratic and a dangerous escalation of the Biden administration’s embrace of government-endorsed censorship,” said Bentz and other Republicans in a May 5 letter to Nina Jankowicz, the announced executive director of the new federal panel.
Jankowicz faces questions about some of her social media posts including during the 2020 presidential election. Republicans say they show a Democratic partisan bent.
Bentz and other GOP lawmakers want written testimony from Jankowicz on her thoughts on Hunter Biden’s laptop and how social media platforms previously restricted some stories about his business dealings. Hunter Biden is the president’s son. The president has denied any wrongdoing in relation to his son’s business deals while he served as vice president in the Obama administration.
Republicans want to hear from Jankowicz by May 19 on what actions the board would take to counteract misinformation, how will social media data and post information be collected and how will the board ensure protection of free speech and anti-government voices.
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during recent media interviews the U.S. government’s disinformation board will not monitor American's social media posts. Jankowicz, a fellow at the Wilson Center think tank, said in a Twitter post on April 27 that her Biden administration will focus on “counter-disinformation efforts.”
The homeland security board is the latest effort by the U.S. government and Biden administration to combat anti-government and misleading or false social media posts.
The White House has pushed Facebook and other platforms to crack down on and ban right-wing accounts, anti-government groups and those opposed to coronavirus vaccines. Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have restricted or banned a number of conservative accounts, including former President Donald Trump.
Progressives, however, worry about Twitter’s future after its $44 billion acquisition by Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk.
Biden said on Thursday that the “Ultra MAGA” agenda is dangerous — referring to conservative, populist and anti-government backers of Trump.
“Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history — in recent American history,” Biden said.
Back across the political divide, 19 GOP state attorneys general have also written Mayorkas in opposition to the social media panel. They are threatening to sue the federal government unless the board is disbanded.
“This is unconstitutional, illegal and un-American. Unless you turn back now and disband this Orwellian Disinformation Governance Board immediately, the undersigned will have no choice but to consider judicial remedies to protect the rights of their citizens,” said the GOP attorney generals including Ashley Moody of Florida, Mark Brnovich of Arizona and Austin Knudsen of Montana.