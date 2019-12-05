Don’t miss out on this year’s Snowflake Festival parade and Snowflake Mile.
Runners and walkers will start off the evening’s festivities with the Snowflake Mile at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Snowflake Festival parade at 7 p.m. Both the run and the parade will begin at Main and Spring streets and travel through the downtown corridor to Veterans Memorial Park.
Celebration of the 2019 Klamath Falls Snowflake Festival continues through Dec. 15. Look for these upcoming festival events:
n Take a “tour” of gingerbread homes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday, Dec. 6, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8 at the KBHBA office at 205 Riverside Drive, Ste. G.
n Pack Rat Christmas — an evening of music and fun, 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 5-7, Ross Ragland Cultural Center, 218 N. Seventh St. Tickets are $25, before transaction fees.
n Santa Freeze, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Ella Redkey Pool, 1805 Main St.
n Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m., Ugly Sweater Run, Harbor Isles, 601 Harbor Isles Blvd.
n Savior of the World Musical Tribute, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6630 Alva Ave.
n Quota Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Klamath County Fairgrounds, 3531 S. Sixth St.
n Living Nativity Scene, 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, Mountain Valley Gardens, 4800 Washburn Way.
n Klamath Chorale presents “Christmas Around the World,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. Seventh St.
n Singing Christmas Tree, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. Seventh St., Tickets are $12 for age 12 and up, $5 for children.
For more information, visit klamathsnowflake.com.