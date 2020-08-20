The show can still go on in 2020, but the Klamath Snowflake Festival won't look like it has the previous 35 years.
One of Oregon's largest winter festivals and a premiere event in Klamath Falls announced Wednesday that it would not put on its traditional parade this year.
However, festival organizers and the Klamath Falls Downtown Association are looking into other possibilities, including a "reverse parade" where people could drive or walk through downtown to look at lights, decorations and Christmas trees.
According to the nonprofit's parade chairs Kay Von Tersch and Kathryn Meadows, the small five-person board struggled with the decision to cancel the popular parade, but ultimately felt like they made the right one. Meadows said they could not push forward while state restrictions against large gatherings remain in place.
"It would just be kind of crazy to take people’s money to have a parade and no one can see it," said Von Tersch.
The festival has been operating since 1984 and includes more than two weeks of events. It's principal goal is to raise money for local nonprofits.
Last year it had 79 parade entries and 27 sponsors, which allowed them to donated profits to the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul, Klamath Hospice, Klamath Little League, Klamath Health Families, Shop with a Cop and other local charities.
Many of those events will go on as normal, such as a tree lighting that could remain on display downtown throughout the Christmas season.
But the parade, and the popular Quota Christmas and Craft Bazaar, have been canceled.
Still, other events may continue with the support of the Downtown Association if health protocols are in place and businesses can participate.
"We're really excited about potential of what we could do," said Meadows. "We can follow the governor's orders and still do something spectacular."
