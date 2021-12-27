SEATTLE (AP) — Emergency warming shelters were opened throughout Oregon as temperatures plunged into the teens and forecasters said an arctic blast would last for several days.
The weekend’s storms were a much-needed Christmas gift to the Klamath Basin, whose snowpack measurements had been clocking in well below normal for the first half of December.
As of Dec. 27, thanks to this weekend’s dustings of snow in addition to a series of storms the week of Dec. 13, the basin’s total snow-water equivalent measured at 114% of its normal level for this time of year. It’s still early in the water year, and an exceptional drought designation still remains for much of the basin’s headwaters, but it’s a start.
Even Klamath Falls proper received a good dumping of snow, with some weather stations in town reporting as much as 11 inches in 72 hours. Wintry driving conditions remain on most roads in the area, and some public offices went remote or opened late on Monday morning.
The storm track is expected to calm somewhat over the coming days, though chances for snow in Klamath Falls exist through Friday morning. Fresh snow may still fall on mountain passes, though not as intensely as with this recent round of storms. Tuesday night brings the greatest chance for accumulating snow greater than one inch.
According to the National Weather Service in Medford, the big news this week will be dropping temperatures, thanks to a rush of Arctic air spilling over into the Pacific Northwest from Western Canada. Low temperatures in Klamath Falls are forecast to drop to 7 degrees by New Year’s Eve, and some thermometers may plunge even lower depending on immediate snow cover and wind.
Sunday’s snow showers blew into the Pacific Northwest from the Gulf of Alaska, dumping up to 6 inches across the Seattle area. More than a foot was reported near Port Angeles across the Puget Sound on the Olympic Peninsula. Portland also received snowfall.
But officials were especially worried about the extreme cold.
Temperatures in western Washington and Oregon aren’t forecast to rise above freezing until at least Thursday, and possibly not until the weekend. Several days of below freezing temperature is rare for the region, which typically has mild, rainy winters.
“It’s just, you know, they’re talking right now like it’s going to be, you know, four or five days before we get above freezing again. So, you know, this is not a short event," said Keith Hughes, of West Seattle American Legion Hall Post 160, where a warming center was set up up to a doze people.
Hughes said capacity was limited by a lack of volunteers.
“Volunteers, this is a problem for myself as well as everyone else in town, it’s really hard to get with COVID going on," he said.
Multiple daily cold records were broken. The National Weather Service said Seattle's low Sunday was 20 degrees F, breaking a mark set in 1948. Bellingham was 9 degrees F, three degrees colder than the previous record set in 1971.
State officials in Oregon have declared an emergency.
In Multnomah County, six severe weather shelters are open with plans to open additional sites, including at the Oregon Convention Center.
“We expect many more people to need a warm place to sleep as temperatures drop and more snow is forecast,” said Julie Sullivan-Springhetti, the county communications director.
Winter weather led to canceled flights in Seattle, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and elsewhere.
Meanwhile, blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada closed key highways, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days.
At Donner Pass in the Sierra, officials with the University of California, Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory on Monday said recent snowfall has smashed the snowiest December record of 179 inches, set in 1970. The record is now 193.7 inches as more snow is expected.
The Northstar California Resort in Truckee closed its mountain operations on Monday amid blizzard conditions. The ski resort has received more than 6 feet of snow over the last 48 hours, according to the resort's Facebook post.
Search and rescue crews are looking for a missing skier who was last seen Saturday morning on a lift at the ski resort, KCRA reported.
The snowpack in the Sierra was at dangerously low levels after recent weeks of dry weather but the state Department of Water Resources reported on Monday that the snowpack was between 145% and 161% of normal across the range with more snow expected.
In Nevada, freezing air and blinding snow blasted across the northern part of the state on Monday, affecting travel and business, closing Sierra Nevada highway passes, delaying airport flights and shutting state offices.
Interstate 80 remained closed due to poor visibility and heavy snow from the Nevada state line to Placer County, California. An avalanche blocked a state route that connects Tahoe City to some ski resorts in Olympic Valley and authorities urged motorists to avoid nonessential travel.
Several flights were also canceled or delayed at Reno-Tahoe International Airport and at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, where skies were clear but nearby mountains were capped by snow.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered nonessential state workers other than public safety and corrections personnel to remain home due to the storm.
Weather and travel advisories stretched to northeast Nevada and Elko due to the possibility of blowing and drifting snow.
The storms that have been pummeling California and Nevada in recent days also brought rain and snow to Arizona. A record inch of rain in one day was reported at the airport in Phoenix Friday when 11 inches of snow fell at the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort just outside Flagstaff. Another 6 inches of snow were recorded in the 24 hours ending Monday morning.
