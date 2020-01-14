Klamath County woke up Tuesday morning to a whiteout, flurries of snowflakes and piles of snow as far as the eye could see.
Schools in the Klamath County School District took a snow day, as well as Oregon Tech and Klamath Community College, while the Klamath Falls City Schools district schools were on a two-hour delay.
A representative of the National Weather Service in Medford, Misty Firman, said to expect more snow this week, specifically on Wednesday and Thursday.
The NWS issued a high wind warning Tuesday afternoon which is in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. Thursday. It covers Northern and Eastern Klamath County, Western Lake County, Central and Eastern Lake County.
According to the alert, winds between 25 and 40 miles per hour are expected with gusts up to 55 mph. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines, and power outages are expected.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, the NWS advises remaining in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoiding windows. Also, use caution if driving is necessary.
A Klamath Falls city school bus slid off the road Tuesday morning, but no children were injured, according to police scanner reports. The school bus was towed.