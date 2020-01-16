Due to winter weather conditions, school has been canceled for Thursday, Jan. 16, for the Klamath County School District, Klamath Falls City Schools district, and Klamath Community College.
Klamath County Circuit Court is also closed for the day due to the weather.
City of Klamath Falls Municipal Court, Administrative offices and Utility Billing offices are closed to walk-in traffic, according to a news release.
City of Klamath Falls offices open for business and handling phone calls but would prefer citizens stay home and off the roads if at all possible. City Streets crews are working diligently to maintain the roadways. The city asks citizens to please use caution when driving.
An exception to the closures is Oregon Tech, which is open today.
(UPDATE: As of 9 a.m., Oregon Tech has decided to close its campus)
Winter weather advisory:
More snow and high winds are in the forecast in a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service at 2:48 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday.
Heavy precipitation brought lower elevation snow early Thursday. Storm reports and ODOT cameras are suggesting snow levels crashed to 1,500 feet under some heavy precipitation. Snow will likely continue to accumulate around 1,500 feet this morning under the heavy precipitation.
WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes the cities of Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Chemult, Lakeview, Beatty, Bly, Sprague River, Canby, and Adin.
This also includes Highways 97, 140, portions of 395, and portions of 39 and in California, 139 and 299 including at Cedar Pass.
WHEN...Through 4 PM Thursday. Snow amounts will be decreasing through the day.
IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact morning or evening travel.
View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD