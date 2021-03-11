LAKEVIEW – It’s 5:30 a.m. when Dave Knowles angles his jumbo-sized snow grooming machine toward the Warner Canyon Ski Area parking lot to accept a passenger.
Knowles has already been maneuvering the machine up, down and around the 200-acre ski hill since 4 a.m., transforming heavily-used ski runs into carefully grooved, smooth trails for skiers and snowboarders. This morning he’s working in tandem with Robbie Sharp, who is operating a second groomer.
“Why do I do it?” Knowles said. “Because I like ‘big boy toys.’ And, I get to see the sun rise.”
It’s after 6 when the eastern skyline begins its transformation, brightening and glowing. Even though the rising sun remains hidden, its colorful display fans across an ever-broadening region, splashing evolving hues of glowing, roseate and eventually flaming reds. Knowles, 63, takes in the display quietly.
Because he’s been grooming Warner Canyon’s slopes since 1984, Knowles developed an innate sense not only of each of the hill’s runs and individual nuances, but also when and where to be when the rising sun paints its morning patina.
“We had some cowboy operators and they were tearing up the hill,” said Knowles, a stickler for getting any task done as correctly as possible.
He gets out of bed at 3 a.m. on days the ski area is open. After a quick breakfast he makes the 10-mile drive up Highway 140 East from Lakeview to Warner Canyon, wheels the groomer out of its shed, then spends four or five hours prepping the hill before the chairlift begins operating at 9 a.m.
Grooming is the process of moving, flattening, tilling and compacting snow into what’s called a corduroy surface. It’s a process that removes ruts and bumps that creates a smooth surface for skiers and riders. Warner Canyon has two Prinoth grooming machines, both purchased used from larger ski resorts.
The grooming machines are massive and complicated. From the cab, operators like Knowles and Sharp control an extensive array of knobs, dials and switches. Depending on how they’re used, the switches and levers can raise and lower the groomer’s main 18-foot-wide blade, angle the sidewings, and execute all sorts of maneuvers.
“It’s like trying to parallel park a Freightliner in a little spot,” Knowles says of operating the versatile and responsive machines.
For more than four hours, he and Sharp power their machines up and down slopes, often just smoothing out rutted ski runs or sometimes moving snow from abundant slopes to sections where snow cover is slim.
It’s a slow, exacting process. Operating at a gentle speed of 4 mph — or even slower during icy conditions — grooming is something not to be rushed. Even at relatively compact Warner Canyon, the vertical gain is nearly 780 feet from its base elevation of 5,271 feet to its summits of 6,003. The area, served by a single triple-chairlift, has 21 trails, not all of which are groomed.
Warner Canyon is opened in 1938, a year later than Oregon’s oldest ski area, the Summit Ski Area at Mount Hood. Since 1998 the land has been owned by Lake County following a land swap with the Fremont-Winema National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management. Knowles said county ownership means ski hill managers can respond more quickly on maintenance tasks, like removing fallen trees.
Operating on weekends and holidays when there is enough snow, Warner Canyon has been open 20 days this winter and its last day for the season will be March21. Despite lower-than-average snow — Knowles estimates the area has received only about 30 percent of average — it’s been a productive and financially successful year with an increase of skiers and riders.
Knowles, who used to owned a Lakeview auto parts store and is now the Lake County assessor, is also a skier and ski patrol member. Some days, after finishing grooming, he’s among the first in line when the chairlift opens.
“Usually around 10 o’clock I’ll go in and get breakfast,” he said.
Sometimes he’s joined on the slopes by his daughter and son-in-law, Kristin and Scott Hall, and their children, Elise and Loren. Knowles was a teenager when his family moved to Lakeview in 1971.
“I only wish I was born here,” he said.
During the 1990s, the numbers of snowboarders sharply increased, something he believes happened because the equipment is less expensive and because riding has shorter learning curve.
More recently, he said he’s noticing the trend “swing back to skis.”
Knowles said there is an art to moving snow across the mountain, but you have to have nerve too. He doesn’t flinch when the view from the front window shows nothing but sky as the groomer descends Coyote, an expert run that starts with a drop like leaping into space. Over the years there have been some unexpected thrills, like the foggy morning Knowles and his machine drifted sideways off a steep slope.
“That one time I dropped off the cliff was a bad day,” he remembered.
This morning skies are radiantly clear. Shortly after 8, he and Sharp put finishing touches on runs near the lodge and chairlift. And, as a finishing touch, Knowles wheels his machine up and around the lodge and restrooms, smoothing a path in the icy, slick surface.
Yes, Knowles spends early winter mornings at Warner Canyon because he enjoys operating his “big boy toy” and savors glorious sunrises. But there are other reasons, too.
“I want to see our little ski hill succeed,” Knowles explains. “There’s a lot of hometown pride.”