Fundraising fun was had by everyone at SMART Reading’s recent Boots for Books Bash, according to a news release. The party was designed to raise both awareness of the organization and funds, crucial to helping defray the costs of the more than 15,000 books SMART gives to children served, locally, though the program, each year, to keep as their very own.
Many youth leaders with SMART contributed their time, talent, elbow grease, and efforts in making sure the event was both festive and fun for the more than 170 guests in attendance. The sixth annual event included a silent auction, paddle raise for book buying, live music, dancing to DJ tunes, a cigar bar provided by the Ledge, friends and laughter.
“An event of this magnitude requires months of planning and preparation to truly be a hit,” said Holly Stork, SMART Reading’s area manager for the last 12 years. “The incorporation of having our teen leaders play a huge role in the event’s execution is really special. They bring energy, ideas and work tirelessly to make it worthwhile. I am so proud to partner with them, and have them as ambassadors of SMART’s important work,” she added.
SMART Reading is a children’s literacy nonprofit that serves kids with two ingredients critical for literacy and learning success: one-on-one reading time and access to books. SMART mobilizes volunteers to read with PreK through third-grade children, building confidence, literacy skills and a love of reading, according to Stork.
“SMART Reading provides a valuable, and meaningful, way for our community to make a direct, and positive, impact in the life of a child,” she said.
To learn more about SMART Reading or becoming a volunteer, contact Stork, at 541-273-2424 or hstork@smartreading.org.