SMART (Start Making a Reader Today) Reading is bringing read-a-loud stories to the family room.
THIS SATURDAY, MAY 16, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Tune in to the SMART Reading Read-a-Thon on YouTube for 12 hours of children's stories being read by people from all over Oregon.
OUR LOCAL KLAMATH BASIN READERS WILL BE READING FROM 1-2 p.m. Please do not miss the opportunity to check out this beautiful day of stories and fundraisng support efforts for SMART Reading.
With the popular spring fundraiser for SMART cancelled, SMART Reading in Klamath Falls has launched a GoFundMe campaign. List "Team South Central" to have it credited to Klamath Falls.
View the Read-a-Thon at this link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cSGJU4T7vc&feature=youtu.be