ALTURAS — The Fork Fire, burning in a remote area of the South Warner Wilderness, has grown to 12 acres, according to a news release from the Modoc National Forest. Firefighters and resource advisers are on scene managing the fire as it slowly consumes dead and downed trees.
Lightning ignited the fire late in the afternoon of Aug. 30. It will ultimately be completely suppressed. There is no recent fire history near the Middle Fork Parker Creek where the fire is burning and the amount of dead and downed fuels in the area is high.
White fir trees have encroached into areas they would not naturally occur in such abundance due to lack of healthy wildfire. They compete with aspen and mature ponderosa pine stands and reduce the size of meadows. Firefighters are using tactics that will reduce these unnatural fuels and allow aspen stands to regenerate, but have a minimum impact on the wilderness.
The fire has grown at approximately one-half acre per day. Connected and augmented with hand line, natural barriers such as open areas, creeks and boggy meadows are being used for containment to check or slow the spread of the fire.
Other tactics such as firing out dense fuels and using hand tools to place fire line in the fire’s path have also been used to moderate fire intensity and rate of spread.
Lone Fire containment
Fire behavior has been minimal on the Lone Fire, located southeast of Clear Lake Reservoir, allowing firefighters to make good progress toward full containment.
Firefighters on Monday were continuing to patrol the fire area, extinguish hot spots and improve containment line.
Though temperatures have decreased and relative humidity has increased, the potential for spot fires across the line still exists. The primary concern is that higher winds accompanying a low pressure system may blow embers across the line into unburned vegetation.
The fire is projected to be fully contained Thursday, Sept. 12.