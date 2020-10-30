Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The Sleep Inn and Suites Hotel in Chiloquin was temporarily closed Friday due to at least one confirmed COVID-19 case and other "high-risk exposures," according to the Klamath Tribes.

The hotel, located at 34333 Highway 97, Chiloquin, is expected to remain closed until Nov. 20.

According to a release from the Klamath Tribes, current and future guests of Sleep Inn are being accommodated in Klamath Falls hotels.

During the past several months, the Klamath Tribes have taken extra steps and have closed other facilities temporarily to protect tribal members and the public. 

