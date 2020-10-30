The Sleep Inn and Suites Hotel in Chiloquin was temporarily closed Friday due to at least one confirmed COVID-19 case and other "high-risk exposures," according to the Klamath Tribes.
The hotel, located at 34333 Highway 97, Chiloquin, is expected to remain closed until Nov. 20.
According to a release from the Klamath Tribes, current and future guests of Sleep Inn are being accommodated in Klamath Falls hotels.
During the past several months, the Klamath Tribes have taken extra steps and have closed other facilities temporarily to protect tribal members and the public.