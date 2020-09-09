The Slater Fire, which started Monday near Slater Butte Fire Lookout on the Klamath National Forest in California, has grown into a 30,000 acre wildfire that is moving northwest toward Oregon.
The fire is believed to have burned as many as 150 homes in the Happy Camp area along the Klamath River in Siskiyou County.
An evacuation order was issued for the town of Happy Camp and for residents living near the town.
Currently Highway 96 is closed from Fort Goff on the northeast side of Happy Camp and to Clear Creek on the southwest side. The Grayback Road is closed from Happy Camp northwest to Oregon. The community of Gasket, California has been ordered to evacuate.
Initial attack fire fighters from the Klamath National Forest, CAL FIRE and local volunteer fire departments have been aggressively fighting the fire but high winds, high temperatures and very dry vegetation have hampered efforts.
In addition, high winds and smoke have prevented use of air attack planes.