The American Hospital Association today announced Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls as the 2021 recipient of the Rural Hospital Leadership Award.
The award recognizes small or rural hospital leaders who guide their hospital and community through change and innovation. The awardees display outstanding leadership, responsiveness to their community’s health needs and a collaborative process that has led to measurable outcomes. The award will be presented at the AHA’s 35th Rural Health Care Leadership Conference, which will be held in Phoenix on February 6-9.
Sky Lakes Medical Center is a 176-bed hospital serving about 80,000 people in several rural Oregon and California counties. Through collaboration with a community-wide coalition, Sky Lakes Medical Center began a comprehensive initiative to improve population health.
This resulted in the 18-acre Klamath Works Campus, which helps residents with employment and economic opportunity. Sky Lakes Medical Center was also recognized as a Blue Zones Project, a designation that provides resources and support for initiatives to help residents make healthy choices a more permanent part of their lives.
A critical part of these initiatives is the Sky Lakes Medical Center Wellness Center, which offers classes in fitness, mindfulness, nutrition and lifestyle coaching. These elements demonstrate an effective model for strengthening individual health and well-being and guiding long-term progress in addressing the societal factors that influence health. A comprehensive community health needs assessment served as a foundation for all of this work.
The AHA Rural Hospital Leadership Award also recognized Winona Health in Winona, Minn., and St. Charles Madras in Madras as finalists.
St. Charles Madras is a critical access hospital serving a patient population that is one-third American Indian, one-third Latino and one-third white. Recognizing the need to provide more culturally competent care, Madras secured a grant from the Oregon Office of Rural Health to invest in these efforts with its workforce.