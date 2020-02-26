Uncontrolled bleeding is the leading cause of preventable death from trauma. Learn how you could save a life at free “Stop the Bleed” classes during the annual Sky Lakes Community Health Fair, according to a news release.
The health fair begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Klamath County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall No. 1. Admission is free. The “Stop the Bleed” sessions will start on the half hour beginning at 8 a.m.; the last session begins at 1:30 p.m. Some elements of the program will be demonstrated in the main exhibit area of the fair, and the classes will feature an in-depth discussion of the topic.
The greater the number of people who know how to control an injured person’s bleeding, the greater the chances that person has of surviving the injury, said Sky Lakes Trauma Program Manager Stacey Holmes, RN, CEN, TCRN, the class instructor.
Register online at www.SkyLakes.org/Calendar. Space is limited.