Because of an increasing number of COVID-19 patients, Sky Lakes Medical Center will halt elective surgeries that require an overnight stay.
According to Annette Cole, chief nursing officer at Sky Lakes, nurses who had been working in the surgery department can now move into critical COVID care.
“This is a week-to-week situation,” Cole said. “Going forward, our senior leadership will evaluate the situation and decide whether to extend the moratorium one week at a time.”
According to the hospital, Sky Lakes saw record numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients this week who require significant care.
Sky Lakes leaders also are finalizing details of expanding the capacity of its COVID-19 units by moving a non-COVID patient-care unit.
Planning for increased capacity of the Sky Lakes COVID-19 isolation units comes roughly a month after the capacity was doubled to accommodate the sudden and sustained increase in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
The expansion plan calls for the progressive care unit to temporarily relocate from the third floor to the second floor to accommodate more beds for the third-floor COVID-19 isolation units. That change could go into effect as early as next week.
When Sky Lakes opened a second COVID-19 isolation unit in early December, the number of patients in unit increased from 14 to 17, a record number at the time. Earlier this week, there were 21 patients in the units.
“Consistently having that many patients in the COVID-19 units means we’re on the edge of capacity,” said Sky Lakes President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Stewart. “Data-based modeling indicates the number of COVID-19 patients could at least double in the next three weeks. While we hope the modeling is wrong and there will be fewer patients, we’d rather be prepared, perhaps even over-prepared, than being forced to play catch-up.”