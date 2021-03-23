Klamath County adults aged 45-64 with underlying health conditions can now make appointments for two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week at Sky Lakes Medical Center.
The Oregon Health Authority on Monday gave the county permission to immediately begin vaccinating individuals in Group 6 of Phase 1B.
The Sky Lakes clinics will be Wednesday, March 24, and Friday, March 26, on the fourth floor of the original medical center.
The first-dose vaccinations are by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling 1-833-606-4370. No walk-in slots or on-site appointments are available. The call center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Underlying health conditions that put people in Group 6 of Phase 1B at increased risk include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, heart conditions, obesity (BMI of 30 or greater), pregnancy, Type 2 diabetes, and sickle cell disease. Also, people who are immunocompromised from organ transplant or HIV are at increased risk.
Others in this phase include farm and agricultural workers, and people living in low-income senior housing.