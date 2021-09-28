Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Sky Lakes rolls out Pfizer booster shots, expects COVID surge to continue
Certain people who received the Pfizer vaccine are eligible for a third dose, and appointments are now open, Sky Lakes Medical Center announced Monday.
While the number of COVID-19 patients at Sky Lakes has remained consistent for some time, the surge is expected to continue well into the fall and winter, emphasizing the importance of vaccination.
The COVID-19 vaccine booster is available to seniors 65 and older, those who live in long-term care facilities, and people who are 50-64 years old with underlying medical conditions who have received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the last six months.
The booster is also available for anyone 18-64, who has received a second dose in the past six months, and who has underlying medical conditions, or is at a higher risk of exposure and transmission of COVID-19 due to their job or living situation.
Sky Lakes recommended making an appointment for a booster shot at Sky Lakes Vaccine Clinic, adjacent to the Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center on the medical center’s campus, 2865 Daggett Avenue.
To make an appointment, please call 1-833-606-4370 or set up a MyChart account via SkyLakes.org.
The vaccine clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A third dose of the vaccine is currently not recommended for people who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. However, that could change in October or November as federal and state data reviews are completed, Sky Lakes said.
Sky Lakes tweeted Tuesday it continues to operate at strain status, and Tom Hottman, public information officer at Sky Lakes said COVID-positive inpatient numbers have been consistent for some time.
“The COVID units are still busy with some patients requiring intensive care,” Hottman said. “And we’re still advocating for vaccination.”
As of Tuesday, there were 24 COVID-positive inpatients at Sky Lakes, including four vaccinated individuals.
Five of those patients, all unvaccinated, are receiving intensive care.
The Oregon Health and Science University in Portland said last week it expected Oregon hospitals to continue operating under severe strain due to the current virus surge well into the fall season. The university forecast indicates hospitalizations due to COVID-19 will remain at “extremely high levels” at least until early October, and will remain high well into December.